Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 28,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.