Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 35,436.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,941. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Xencor Inc has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.