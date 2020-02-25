X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of XFOR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,081 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.