Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NYSE:WH opened at $56.17 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

