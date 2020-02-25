Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WYND opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

