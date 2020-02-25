Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $177.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.02 and its 200 day moving average is $175.15. Workday has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $19,630,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Workday by 362.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.