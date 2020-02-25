WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTKWY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

