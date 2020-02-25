WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WTKWY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.