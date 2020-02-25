William Blair Weighs in on Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

CAKE opened at $41.72 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

