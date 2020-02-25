Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

