Wendys (WEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Wendys to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Wendys alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.