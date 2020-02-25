Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.68-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.562-1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.57. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

