Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

