Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Webster Financial worth $69,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,630,000 after purchasing an additional 771,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBS opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.