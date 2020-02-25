Wayfair’s (W) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $173.72.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $160,340.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $135,973.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 75.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 47.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

