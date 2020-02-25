Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Trimmed by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,220,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.16. 5,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,830. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

