Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

WRE opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,795,000 after buying an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,167,000 after buying an additional 266,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after buying an additional 207,348 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

