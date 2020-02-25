Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.00

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.40), with a volume of 106709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.20 ($1.38).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vivo Energy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 161.20 ($2.12).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

