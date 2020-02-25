Visteon (NYSE:VC) PT Lowered to $91.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of VC opened at $70.41 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 81.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

