Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 22,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $405.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

