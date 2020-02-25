Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

VIE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $42.09 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $119,675,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $110,509,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $5,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

