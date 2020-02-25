Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price

News coverage about Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) has trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a news impact score of -3.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TCKRF opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

