Verso (VRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Verso has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.