Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

