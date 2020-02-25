Veritiv (VRTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

