Vereit (VER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vereit (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vereit stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $10.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

