Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.51

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 114735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.05.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

