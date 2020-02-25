Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.82. 219,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,461. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

