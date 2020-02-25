Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 176,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

