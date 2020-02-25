Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.