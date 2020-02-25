Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.