ValuEngine Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

YARIY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

