ValuEngine Upgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

