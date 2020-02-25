ValuEngine Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.95. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

