ValuEngine Lowers ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15.
About ZIX
Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.