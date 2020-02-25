ValuEngine Lowers ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in ZIX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ZIX by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

