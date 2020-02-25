ValuEngine Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from to and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

