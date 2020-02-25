ValuEngine Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $6.98 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122,653 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

