ValuEngine Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $6.98 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
