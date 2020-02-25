Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.
NYSE:VMI opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
