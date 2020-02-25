Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NYSE:VMI opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.84. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,035.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,422,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

