USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

USAC stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.50 and a beta of 1.36.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

