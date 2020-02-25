US Ecology (ECOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

ECOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

