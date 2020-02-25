US Bancorp DE Sells 500 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15,757.9% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 475,416 shares during the period. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 420,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. 44,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.