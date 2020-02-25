US Bancorp DE Sells 487 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

