US Bancorp DE Sells 250 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. 17,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.29 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

