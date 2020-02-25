US Bancorp DE Sells 100 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of IGM traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $247.92. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.17. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $271.09.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

