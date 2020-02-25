US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $30.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

