US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 215.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 3.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. 14,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

