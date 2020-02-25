US Bancorp DE Purchases 464 Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 141,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

