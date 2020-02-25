US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

