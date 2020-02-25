US Bancorp DE Has $261,000 Stock Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 161.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 95,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,933. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

