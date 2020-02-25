US Bancorp DE Has $255,000 Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 655,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,493,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 139,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

