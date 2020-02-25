US Bancorp DE Has $254,000 Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 594,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 663.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WF traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,178. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WF. Bank of America cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

